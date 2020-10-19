Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SRCRF opened at $0.14 on Monday. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

