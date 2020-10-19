Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

