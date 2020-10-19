Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Goldman Sachs Group raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

NYSE:INVH opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.