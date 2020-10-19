eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 364,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $17.34 on Monday. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $535.96 million, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,822. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 87.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of eGain by 349.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eGain by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGAN. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

