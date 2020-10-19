eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 364,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $17.34 on Monday. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $535.96 million, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 87.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of eGain by 349.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eGain by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGAN. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
