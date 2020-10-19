HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 227,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HYRE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

