MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $28,708,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MAG Silver by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 398,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,436 shares during the period.

MAG opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

