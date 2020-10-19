Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CTBI stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,249.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.