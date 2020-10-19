JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.39 ($62.81).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €54.55 ($64.18) on Friday. HelloFresh SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.35 ($62.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About HelloFresh SE (HFG.F)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

