DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA opened at €4.61 ($5.42) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.83.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.