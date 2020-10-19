HelloFresh SE (HFG.F)’s (HFG) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.39 ($62.81).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €54.55 ($64.18) on Friday. HelloFresh SE has a 1 year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of €53.35 ($62.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

