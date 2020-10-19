Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its FY20 guidance at $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.15-2.30 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

