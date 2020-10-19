Brokers Set Expectations for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

OFC opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $289,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,093,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

