Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDAQ opened at $128.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $137.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

