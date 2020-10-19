FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Reduced by Analyst

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.85). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18).

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

