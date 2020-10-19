FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Ltd Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 72,156 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,121,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,900,000 after purchasing an additional 219,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

