Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

