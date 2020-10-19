Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,636 shares of company stock worth $7,676,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after buying an additional 590,249 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $156,896,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Latest News

Knight-Swift Transportation Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Brokers Set Expectations for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2020 Earnings
Nasdaq Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Ltd Issued By Scotiabank
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings
