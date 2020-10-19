Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,636 shares of company stock worth $7,676,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after buying an additional 590,249 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $156,896,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.