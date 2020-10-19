Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $111.48 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Earnings History and Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

