FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Raised by Analyst

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

