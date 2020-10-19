Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.80.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) stock opened at C$52.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$34.80 and a 1-year high of C$66.74.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.68 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,454.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$528,993.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.36%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.