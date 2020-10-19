FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Real Matters Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$163.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.42 million.

