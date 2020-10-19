Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, September 11th.

SMT opened at C$2.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The firm has a market cap of $343.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.11 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.