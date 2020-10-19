FY2020 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

TACO opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 45.73%.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,011.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $177,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.