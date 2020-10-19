Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 45.73%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $305.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 50,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,011.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 23,760 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $177,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

