SAP (SAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. SAP has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. SAP’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAP opened at $155.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

