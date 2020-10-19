The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Earnings History for The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

