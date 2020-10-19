The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

