UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $16.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $16.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70. The company has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

