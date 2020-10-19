FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Vistra in a research report issued on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.02 on Monday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 23.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,659,000 after acquiring an additional 596,348 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

