Oppenheimer Weighs in on Under Armour Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.81). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Under Armour stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.17. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 94.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 632.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 253.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,842 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

