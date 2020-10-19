Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.21.

NYSE CMS opened at $65.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.16. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

