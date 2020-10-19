Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.37 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

