Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGN. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.54.

ALGN opened at $336.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.10. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $343.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Align Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5,286.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 120.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

