Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $125.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

