Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $96.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 115.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 141,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 75,776 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

