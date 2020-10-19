Piper Sandler Weighs in on Amalgamated Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amalgamated Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

AMAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

