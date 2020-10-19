Piper Sandler Weighs in on Amalgamated Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amalgamated Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

AMAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler
Alliance Data Systems Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Alliance Data Systems Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Curtiss-Wright Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share
Curtiss-Wright Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Amalgamated Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Amalgamated Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report