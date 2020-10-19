Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

