Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $119.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

