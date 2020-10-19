Crestwood Equity Partners LP Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:CEQP)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08).

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $37.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 4.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.49%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 975,034 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

