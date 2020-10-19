BioNTech SE to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

