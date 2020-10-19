Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dominion Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on D. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

NYSE D opened at $81.41 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.