Aptiv PLC Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.20 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Aptiv by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

