Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

NYSE AWI opened at $68.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

