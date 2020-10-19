TopBuild Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

TopBuild stock opened at $186.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $1,649,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after acquiring an additional 774,685 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,312,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,070,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

