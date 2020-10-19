Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

EGP stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 85,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

