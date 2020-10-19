Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for The AES Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AES)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The AES in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The AES’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AES. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of AES opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The AES by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,434 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,426 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,135 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth approximately $39,703,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after buying an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Earnings History and Estimates for The AES (NYSE:AES)

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler
Alliance Data Systems Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Alliance Data Systems Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Curtiss-Wright Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share
Curtiss-Wright Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Amalgamated Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Amalgamated Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report