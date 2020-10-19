Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for The AES Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The AES in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The AES’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AES. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of AES opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The AES by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,434 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,426 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,135 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth approximately $39,703,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after buying an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.