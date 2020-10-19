Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.41. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 120.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,430,000 after buying an additional 6,705,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,817,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,876,000 after buying an additional 417,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

