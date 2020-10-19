Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – B.Riley Securit raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWW. B. Riley Securities boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

WWW stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

