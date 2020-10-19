Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) vs. Amcor (OTCMKTS:AMCR) Critical Analysis

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and Amcor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Amcor $12.47 billion 1.45 $612.20 million $0.64 17.97

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jason Industries and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 0 9 1 0 2.10

Amcor has a consensus price target of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Amcor 4.92% 17.50% 5.37%

Summary

Amcor beats Jason Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

