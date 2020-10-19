$0.10 EPS Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,924.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 160,166 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in QuinStreet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $843.73 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.48.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

