AAC (OTCMKTS:AACH) and Acadia Healthcare (OTCMKTS:ACHC) Head to Head Comparison

AAC (OTCMKTS:AACH) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get AAC alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AAC and Acadia Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC 0 0 0 0 N/A Acadia Healthcare 0 6 0 1 2.29

Acadia Healthcare has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than AAC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of AAC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Acadia Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AAC and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC N/A N/A N/A Acadia Healthcare 3.42% 7.11% 2.59%

Volatility & Risk

AAC has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAC and Acadia Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC $295.76 million 0.00 -$59.40 million N/A N/A Acadia Healthcare $3.11 billion 0.95 $108.92 million $2.04 16.28

Acadia Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than AAC.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats AAC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,080 inpatient beds, including 700 licensed detoxification beds, 24 standalone outpatient centers, and 4 sober living facilities across 471 beds for a total of 1,551 combined inpatient and sober living beds. It also offers multi-media marketing services to families and individuals struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities. In addition, the company performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. On June 20, 2020, AAC Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which cares to stabilize patients that are either threat to themselves or others by hourly observation, daily intervention, and monitoring by psychiatrists; and specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery and eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders. It also provides residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs; and outpatient community-based services, such as community-based programs that are designed to offer therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorders. In addition, the company provides mental health rehabilitation services comprising relapse prevention and social integration services, as well as vocational opportunities; acute services for patients at risk to themselves or others, as well as crisis intervention and treatment of behavioral emergencies; and long-term and non-acute care services for adults suffering from mental illness, addiction, learning disability, or brain injury. Further, it provides education and children's services for children and young people with special educational needs; adult and elderly care services; and care first services for employees. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 583 behavioral healthcare facilities with 18,084 beds. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.